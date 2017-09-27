Teen arrested in school threat case, officials say

A 15-year-old Alton teenager has been detained and is in the custody of a local juvenile office after he reportedly made threats involving a school, officials said Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Oregon County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call from Alton R-IV school officials around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said multiple students told school officials that the student, whose name was not released, had been making threats of violence at the school on social media and was in possession of a knife on campus.

School officials removed the student from the rest of the student body and called police immediately.

