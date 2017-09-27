Condo-living coming to Craighead County

A contracting company out of Batesville is working on a construction project in Craighead County.

Hammerhead Contracting and Development broke ground and started construction on a piece of land on Highway 351, outside of the Jonesboro city limits.

According to the owner, Brandon Holmes, he is adding condo-living on the land and a mini-storage.

He said they are building 34 luxury-type condos and an unknown number of mini-storage units.

It is unknown at this time when the project is set for completion.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android