Condo-living coming to Craighead County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Condo-living coming to Craighead County

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A contracting company out of Batesville is working on a construction project in Craighead County.

Hammerhead Contracting and Development broke ground and started construction on a piece of land on Highway 351, outside of the Jonesboro city limits.

According to the owner, Brandon Holmes, he is adding condo-living on the land and a mini-storage. 

He said they are building 34 luxury-type condos and an unknown number of mini-storage units. 

It is unknown at this time when the project is set for completion. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly