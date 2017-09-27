School honors teacher who has battled cancer

A teacher who has battled cancer received a warm welcome back Tuesday at a Conway elementary school.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KATV, Mrs. Riner walked into Julia Lee Moore Elementary School before classes started. When she opened the door, she saw students and staff members lining the halls.

The teacher is now cancer free and school officials said they are working to build a caring culture each day at the school.

