JPD security to take to the skies during festival

Jonesboro police plan to take to the skies with security during the Downtown Jonesboro Barbeque Festival.

According to David McDaniel, public information officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, they plan to do a trial run with a sky camera for the event.

“We will implement this wireless camera system on the mobile command unit near Huntington and Main,” said McDaniel. “We got it from Security Solutions out of Oklahoma to demonstrate how it will work in large gatherings such as that.”

McDaniel said there are a lot of benefits to come with the sky camera.

“It is IP-based so our officers can connect to it anywhere with their computers in their patrol units,” said McDaniel. “We will see an elevated sight of the crowd in real-time feedback video footage so it will capture things that may go unnoticed.”

McDaniel said it is not costing them a dime because they are testing it out but if they find it to be handy, they will then look at investing in getting more.

“If we do try to purchase this technology after this trial run, it will cost about $2,000 per camera and that is the basic surveillance camera,” said McDaniel.

He added that he feels the more surveillance, the better for everyone.

“Downtown is growing and getting more foot traffic,” said McDaniel. “I think it is important to have a sense of security down there that would enable us to capture maybe potential evidence or just to give people a peace of mind that they are being watched after.”

