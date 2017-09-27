More businesses means more foot traffic for downtown Jonesboro

As more businesses move downtown, businesses already there say they are reaping the benefits.

Recently, City Wok Dim Sum and the Recovery Room restaurants just opened. Mango’s Cafe is also planning to locate into what used to be Vino’s Pizza building.

Chrystal Taylor, the owner of Nirvana Hot Yoga Studio, said she has seen more foot traffic.

“I do think downtown is coming back to life,” said Taylor. “We have had many people who are walking around and come past our studio and ask questions and engage in our business so the more downtown grows, I look at it like free advertisement.”

Taylor added on top of downtown being more family oriented, everyone is helping everyone make the best out of the city.

“I feel like the more traffic down here is good for everyone,” said Taylor. “It is good for Jonesboro's community, it's good for my family individually so I feel like it is good for everybody.”

