Vigilance is key in protecting accounts, officials say

With the recent report that Sonic restaurants have seen an increase of unusual credit card activity, an official with a Jonesboro bank said Wednesday that people need to be careful and stay one step ahead of hackers.

Blake Guinn, Business Development Officer at First National Bank, said hackers have become more active and are becoming good at their jobs. However, Guinn said people can be even better at their jobs of protecting their information.

According to Guinn, people can do the following to protect their information:

People who use debit or credit cards should check out machines before swiping a card at a business.

Check your account daily for any charges that do not look right.

Check your credit report for any possible problems.

Guinn said banks can stop a potential hack if it is caught early.

"You can get out in front of it. If you see a small charge that's fraudulent, we can stop that right away we can get your information changed over, and it will be little to no problem to you at all, we can get your money back to you in most cases and you're not even liable for the money that you lost in a lot of cases," Guinn said. "But if you're are not keeping an eye on it, there's not a lot you can do as far as those big losses like that."

