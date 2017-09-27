Gr8 Job: Three NEA officers honored for their work

Three Region 8 law enforcement officers were honored Wednesday night with the Arkansas Association of Police Chiefs Officer of the Year award.

According to Craighead County Sheriff's Office Capt. Justin Rolland, Cpl. Logan Thomas of the Trumann Police Department, Sgt. Dustin Norwood of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office and Officer T.J. Burns of the Bay Police Department were given the award during a meeting in Hot Springs.

The three officers were given the award due to their response to a Jan. 20 armed robbery of the Valero gas station in Bay.

Thomas, Norwood, and Burns helped a clerk, who was shot, with first aid and was able to save the clerk's life, officials said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android