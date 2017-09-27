MAPC denies request for apartments on Scott Street

An attempt to rezone land at the corner of Greensboro Road and Scott Street failed before the planning commission Tuesday afternoon.

The initial rezoning request would have allowed for more than 120 apartment units to be built on the 7.66-acre piece of land.

Applicant Barbara Tosh and her son, Charles Tosh, appeared before the commission Tuesday. Charles Tosh said they were trying to make the property more appealing to sell. It's currently zoned for single-family use.

City Planner Derrell Smith told the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission the request did not meet multiple guidelines for rezoning for that many apartments. He explained the density was too high for the area.

Tosh argued many of the properties in the area are rental properties but ultimately agreed to lower the rezoning request to only allow for eight units per net acre, instead of 16.

Despite that, the request did not receive the necessary amount of votes in favor of the rezoning for it to be approved.

Down the road, a site plan for The Landing at Greensborough Village was approved with stipulations.

The developers plan to put 264 apartments on 15 acres. It would be the first section of land to be developed at Greensborough Village.

An engineering firm, speaking on behalf of the developers, stated roughly 40% of the 15 acres would remain green space.

Though the MAPC approved the site plan, design guidelines were not yet available.

Approval of the site plan means developers can move forward with obtaining a building permit but they will not receive a certificate of occupancy from the city until the planning staff is able to approve design guidelines.

No timetable was given for when construction on The Landing may begin.

