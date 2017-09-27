MAPC denies request for apartments on Scott Street - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

MAPC denies request for apartments on Scott Street

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An attempt to rezone land at the corner of Greensboro Road and Scott Street failed before the planning commission Tuesday afternoon.

The initial rezoning request would have allowed for more than 120 apartment units to be built on the 7.66-acre piece of land.

Applicant Barbara Tosh and her son, Charles Tosh, appeared before the commission Tuesday. Charles Tosh said they were trying to make the property more appealing to sell. It's currently zoned for single-family use.

City Planner Derrell Smith told the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission the request did not meet multiple guidelines for rezoning for that many apartments. He explained the density was too high for the area.

Tosh argued many of the properties in the area are rental properties but ultimately agreed to lower the rezoning request to only allow for eight units per net acre, instead of 16.

Despite that, the request did not receive the necessary amount of votes in favor of the rezoning for it to be approved.

Down the road, a site plan for The Landing at Greensborough Village was approved with stipulations.

The developers plan to put 264 apartments on 15 acres. It would be the first section of land to be developed at Greensborough Village.

An engineering firm, speaking on behalf of the developers, stated roughly 40% of the 15 acres would remain green space.

Though the MAPC approved the site plan, design guidelines were not yet available.

Approval of the site plan means developers can move forward with obtaining a building permit but they will not receive a certificate of occupancy from the city until the planning staff is able to approve design guidelines.

No timetable was given for when construction on The Landing may begin.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner helps the homeless to start anew

    Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner helps the homeless to start anew

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-09-28 02:31:51 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-09-28 03:41:02 GMT
    Susan Johnson reacts with her closest friends who work with her to fill needs at the HUB-Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT-TV)Susan Johnson reacts with her closest friends who work with her to fill needs at the HUB-Jonesboro. (Source: KAIT-TV)

    Susan Johnson finds a need; then works to fill it through the HUB-Jonesboro.

    Susan Johnson finds a need; then works to fill it through the HUB-Jonesboro.

  • Gr8 Job: Three NEA officers honored for their work

    Gr8 Job: Three NEA officers honored for their work

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-09-28 02:12:30 GMT
    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-09-28 03:00:24 GMT
    Cpl. Logan Thomas, Sgt. Dustin Norwood, and Officer T.J. Burns (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)Cpl. Logan Thomas, Sgt. Dustin Norwood, and Officer T.J. Burns (Source: Trumann Police Dept. via Facebook)

    Three area law enforcement officers were honored Wednesday night with the Arkansas Association of Police Chiefs Officer of the Year award. 

    Three area law enforcement officers were honored Wednesday night with the Arkansas Association of Police Chiefs Officer of the Year award. 

  • MAPC denies request for apartments on Scott Street

    MAPC denies request for apartments on Scott Street

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-09-28 02:52:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    An attempt to rezone land at the corner of Greensboro Road and Scott Street failed before the planning commission Tuesday afternoon.

    An attempt to rezone land at the corner of Greensboro Road and Scott Street failed before the planning commission Tuesday afternoon.

    •   
Powered by Frankly