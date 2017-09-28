Think like a thief to protect your home

Some say the best way to fight a thief is to think like one.

In a report by our sister-station WDAM, a deputy surveyed a home to see what it portrays to potential thieves.

In the report, Deputy Joseph Daughtry said it’s important to protect the back of your home just like you do the front.

When seeing a garage door partially open, Daughtry said he immediately saw an avenue to break into the home.

He suggested security cameras and motion detection lights as great ways to deter criminals.

He also said if you are working on a project don’t leave tools or bricks outside unattended.

Daughtry said a thief could easily use the materials to break a window and get inside your home.

Also, Daughtry said always lock your doors and don’t leave valuables in your car.

