Attorneys ask judge to halt Arkansas inmate's execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Attorneys for an Arkansas inmate scheduled to be put to death in November have asked a judge to spare his life.

They say the execution would violate the Constitution because the inmate suffers from a psychotic disorder.

Attorneys for Jack Gordon Greene asked a Jefferson County judge late Wednesday to give Greene a hearing to determine whether he is incompetent to be executed.

Greene was convicted of killing Sidney Jethro Burnett in 1991 after Burnett and his wife accused Greene of arson.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month scheduled Greene's execution for Nov. 9 after the state said it had a new supply of midazolam, one of three drugs the state uses for lethal injection. Arkansas executed four inmates in April, its first executions in nearly 12 years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.