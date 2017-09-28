Police say 1 person fatally shot during Arkansas carjacking

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say one person was fatally shot during a carjacking in central Arkansas.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Lt. Cody Burk says the shooting occurred about 4:30 a.m. Thursday outside an apartment complex in North Little Rock.

The name of the victim has not been released and no arrests were announced.

Burk said investigators are searching for two sport utility vehicles in connection with the shooting, including one owned by the victim.

