Community to raise money for student battling cancer

Southern Bank announced Thursday it plans to partner with the Brookland School District to raise funds for Slade Smith, a student battling cancer.

According to a press release, a special outdoor movie event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Brookland School softball field.

Proceeds will go towards Slade and his family while Slade receives treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

According to the release, Slade's movie of choice for the event will be Guardians of the Galaxy II.

"Our family has been blown away by the love and support that Slade has received during this difficult time," Krissy Cantwell, Slade's aunt, said. "We live in a community that consistently thinks of others in their time of need."

This event is just one of several fundraisers put together by the Brookland community and school district during Slade's treatment.

