Trumann Fire Department's ISO rating improves

Trumann residents may want to call their insurers now that the city has improved its ISO rating.

The Trumann Fire Department posted on social media Thursday that for the first time in 10 years the rating has gone up.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, the TFD will be a Class 3 ISO.

“This improvement could save the citizens of Trumann money on their insurance premiums,” the TFD stated.

They urge property owners to contact their insurance providers to notify them of the coming change.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android