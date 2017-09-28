Trumann Fire Department's ISO rating improves - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trumann Fire Department's ISO rating improves

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) -

Trumann residents may want to call their insurers now that the city has improved its ISO rating.

The Trumann Fire Department posted on social media Thursday that for the first time in 10 years the rating has gone up.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, the TFD will be a Class 3 ISO.

“This improvement could save the citizens of Trumann money on their insurance premiums,” the TFD stated.

They urge property owners to contact their insurance providers to notify them of the coming change.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Defendants renew not guilty pleas in Arkansas bribery case

    Defendants renew not guilty pleas in Arkansas bribery case

    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:38:15 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The three defendants accused in a kickback scheme with state grants in northwest Arkansas have renewed their not guilty pleas to a revised indictment.      The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that former state Sen. Jon Woods, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randell Shelton Jr. entered not guilty pleas Wednesday to charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud.      They were charged in a feder...

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The three defendants accused in a kickback scheme with state grants in northwest Arkansas have renewed their not guilty pleas to a revised indictment.      The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that former state Sen. Jon Woods, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randell Shelton Jr. entered not guilty pleas Wednesday to charges, including conspiracy to commit fraud.      They were charged in a feder...

  • Highway 18 open after vehicle vs. tractor crash

    Highway 18 open after vehicle vs. tractor crash

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:03:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:35:43 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A highway is back open after a crash Thursday.

    A highway is back open after a crash Thursday.

  • Trumann Fire Department's ISO rating improves

    Trumann Fire Department's ISO rating improves

    Thursday, September 28 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-09-28 16:56:19 GMT
    Thursday, September 28 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-09-28 17:02:36 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Trumann residents may want to call their insurers now that the city has improved its ISO rating.

    Trumann residents may want to call their insurers now that the city has improved its ISO rating.

    •   
Powered by Frankly