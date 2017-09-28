Got rusty gold? 'American Pickers' coming to Arkansas

Do you have a farmhouse or shed full of antiques? History Channel's "American Pickers" may want to come visit you.

The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce issued a news release Thursday stating Mike and Frank are coming to the Natural State to film in mid-October and November.

They are looking for "unique antique collections and interesting stories behind them."

The chamber stated the hosts only pick private collections.

If you want to tell Mike and Frank about your hidden treasures, send the following information to americanpickers@cineflix.com:

your name

phone number

location

description of the collection with photos

You can also call 855-OLD-RUST or find more information on their Facebook page.

