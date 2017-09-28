Third time not the charm for man accused of forging checks

After cashing two forged checks at Big Al's, Jonesboro police say a man made a big mistake when he tried to cash a third.

Investigators say 23-year-old Corey Willifond of Walnut Ridge cashed the first forged check on Sept. 25.

Two days later, on Sept. 27, he went back to the convenience store on Magnolia Road and cashed a second check on the closed account, the probable cause affidavit stated.

However, the third time was not the charm.

Court documents stated he went back to the store later that same day and tried to cash yet another check. That’s when a cashier called police.

Officers went to the store and arrested Willifond. While searching him, according to the affidavit, they also located a small cellophane baggie containing .5 grams of methamphetamine.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Willifond with second-degree forgery; possession of a meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; and theft of $1,000 or less-all others.

Fowler set Willifond’s bond at $2,500 and told him to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

