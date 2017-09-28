Former nursing home to become homeless and mentally ill facility

A former Jonesboro nursing home will soon have a new life.

Mayor Harold Perrin announced Thursday the former Ridgecrest Health Care facility on North Church Street will soon serve Craighead County's homeless.

The facility will also include a mental health crisis center covering the 13-county region in Northeast Arkansas.

The 16-bed unit will employee approximately three full-time employees, the mayor said.

"I couldn't be more excited about what this means for some of our most needy citizens," Perrin said. "To have private partners step up with an offer like this just touches my heart."

It is the result of multiple partnerships, including Ridgecrest, the City and County, non-profit Homeless Ministries of Jonesboro, Mid-South Health Systems and the volunteers running Jonesboro’s HUB (Helping Underserved Belong).

Sheriff Marty Boyd said he met with a local homeless ministries group that agreed to share the space.

Governor Asa Hutchison’s committed financial support for four crisis stabilization units around the state to open. Craighead County was chosen as one host site and granted $1.6 million to run the facility. This unit will have 16 beds and doctors and trained experts to operate it.

“The crisis unit means we will no longer be treating mental illness as a crime,” Boyd said. “When we come in contact with individuals we deem in mental-health crisis, we can now divert them from jail and toward treatment.”

Completion of the transaction should take 30 to 60 days, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said.

Ridgecrest Health Care facility is a 24,700-square-foot defunct facility on North Church Street.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android