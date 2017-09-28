ASU students step up to help

Students at Arkansas State University are stepping up to give back in their community.

A Volunteer Fair took place on A-State’s campus on Thursday.

The event was hosted by the Volunteer A-State organization for the second year.

Junior Marisa House is studying Biology and President of Volunteer A-State.

She said they decided to hold the fair in order to give students an opportunity to get involved in their community.

“We asked a lot of nonprofits,” House said. “To come out here and talk about what they’re doing as an organization so the A-State campus can get involved with them. At Volunteer A-State, we send out opportunities each week for students to volunteer at. It’s kind of nice for students to get to know what they can help with and what it’s for. It’s nice to have this fair so they can get the information they need.”

Sophomore Brianna Vanginhoden is at A-State studying Occupational Therapy.

Vanginhoden said she thought the fair was a good idea.

“It was very interesting,” Vanginhoden said. “I’m very glad they have opportunities for us to volunteer. Build up our resumes and get out there and help other people.”

House said volunteering is about helping others while helping yourself.

“Volunteering is important to me,” House said. “It gives me that experience and growth that I need. I have grown since I volunteered and giving your heart to at least one organization makes you feel better about yourself and also just helps people. Helping your community is one of the best experiences you’ll ever have.”

Graduate student Theodore Johnson is studying Media Communications.

He said speaking to people at the fair and watching fellow students was a breath of fresh air.

“It’s great to see people that actually care,” Johnson said. “There’s actually students, this guy over here is signing stuff. There’s people that actually have an interest in what’s going on. Not everybody is just walking past. Not ignoring what’s actually in front of them.”

Vanginhoden said what made the fair great was the chance to learn how to help.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Vanginhoden said. “It helps get more people involved in helping the community. I think it’s really important for students to volunteer. You need to give back, try to work with other people and get more experience working with others.”

Johnson said he thought it was great to learn how many people are working to make a difference in the lives of others.

“I’m glad to see someone trying to reach out,” Johnson said. “They’re looking at the hurricane efforts. There are people here trying to assist with it and the food bank doesn’t have enough to supply them. So, they’re trying to reach out to other organizations, like fraternities, to help them raise food. Maybe have a food drive. Habitat for Humanity is out here. They build homes. It’s about keeping up with what’s going on.”

House said students enjoyed the fair.

“They love interacting with everyone,” House said. “So far everyone seems to love it and they’re learning a lot.”

“You don’t get paid for it,” Johnson said. “But it’s a reward within itself. And you’re helping somebody else along the way. If you were in this situation you’d want somebody to help you.”

At least 15 organizations had representatives at the fair.

For more information about Volunteer A-State, click here.

