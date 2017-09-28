Paragould man charged with rape of two children

Paragould Police say they've arrested a man they say raped a 4-year-old and 5-year-old.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hipolito Rivera was charged with two counts of rape Thursday.

In the affidavit, on August 21, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a referral in reference to a 5-year-old female.

The report stated during the interview, the 5-year-old gave credible disclosure of sexual acts that would constitute rape under the Arkansas Criminal Code Rape statue.

The 5-year-old named Rivera as the alleged offender.

On the second count, the probable cause affidavit shows that on August 28, a 4-year-old female had a sexual exam performed at the Children's Advocacy Center.

The exam showed the 4-year-old tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

The affidavit states that on August 31, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a referral that stated the 4-year-old had disclosed sexual abuse and named Rivera as the alleged offender.

Bond was set at $175,000.

