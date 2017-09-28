Paragould man charged with rape of two children - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Paragould man charged with rape of two children

Hipolito Rivera (Source: Paragould Police) Hipolito Rivera (Source: Paragould Police)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Paragould Police say they've arrested a man they say raped a 4-year-old and 5-year-old. 

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hipolito Rivera was charged with two counts of rape Thursday. 

In the affidavit, on August 21, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a referral in reference to a 5-year-old female. 

The report stated during the interview, the 5-year-old gave credible disclosure of sexual acts that would constitute rape under the Arkansas Criminal Code Rape statue. 

The 5-year-old named Rivera as the alleged offender. 

On the second count, the probable cause affidavit shows that on August 28, a 4-year-old female had a sexual exam performed at the Children's Advocacy Center. 

The exam showed the 4-year-old tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease. 

The affidavit states that on August 31, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a referral that stated the 4-year-old had disclosed sexual abuse and named Rivera as the alleged offender. 

Bond was set at $175,000. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

