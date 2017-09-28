City moves recycling bin after dumping of furniture and dead ani - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City moves recycling bin after dumping of furniture and dead animals

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
PIGGOTT, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Piggott recently moved their recycling bin so that it would be better monitored.

Utility Administrator Brian Haley said the bin was constantly being used improperly and moving it became a necessity.

"They were dropping off furniture, taking dead animals, regular garbage, and they were putting it in that bin," he said.

Haley said the bin has been moved behind the Municipal Building and is now only open during the city's working hours.

"Piggott was the only one in the district that we still had it outside where it wasn't monitored and the bad thing about that is once it was misused and it was taken back to the landfill," he said. "When they start to go through it to take the recyclables out, if there's actual garbage in it they just take all of it and dump it in the landfill."

Haley said for the bin to truly benefit the city and be properly used, it needed to be more heavily monitored.

He said the city is keeping an eye on the area and surveillance cameras may eventually be added to the area.

Haley added if anyone is caught misusing the bin, the city will take action against them.

