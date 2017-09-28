Three shot at motel parking lot in Conway - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Three shot at motel parking lot in Conway

A shooting Wednesday night injured three people near a motel in Conway. (Source: KARK) A shooting Wednesday night injured three people near a motel in Conway. (Source: KARK)
CONWAY, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

Conway police are investigating a shooting in which three people were shot Wednesday near a motel. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, police went to the parking lot of the Kings Inn on Oak Street Wednesday night. Police were able to find shell casings and got a report that three people went to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. 

The television station spoke to the motel owner, who said the three people had not stayed at the motel at the time of the shooting. 

"We're not really sure where these people came from either, we are sure they are from around town and we just happened to fall victim to where they wanted to handle their business," Jeremy Patel told KARK. 

The three people did not have life-threatening injuries and police are still looking into a motive behind the shooting.  

