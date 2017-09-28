Prosecutor confirmed for US attorney post in Arkansas

Cody Hiland was confirmed Thursday by the U.S. Senate to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. (Source: Faulkner County website)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A central Arkansas prosecutor has been confirmed for a U.S. attorney post in the state.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Cody Hiland to serve the as the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Arkansas. Hiland is currently the prosecuting attorney for the state's 20th judicial district, which includes Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties.

President Donald Trump in June nominated Hiland for the post, and he was recommended for the position by U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Chris Thyer resigned as U.S. attorney for the district in March at the request of the U.S. attorney general, as is typical of federal prosecutors after a new president takes office.

