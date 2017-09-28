Piggott to host 'Lakeside Market' - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Piggott to host 'Lakeside Market'

PIGGOTT, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Piggott will host a "Lakeside Market" next month in Heritage Park.

The one-day event will feature food, craft and clothing vendors and be similar to a harvest festival.

Event organizers say they modeled the event after other area festivals in the state.

"You just want to bring that to Piggott to show what they've got and hopefully over the years it will grow and be a big event for Piggott every year," said event organizer Jami Cluck.  "We're hoping to make this a two to three-day event as it goes on."

The event will be held on Oct. 7 and the city is still seeking more vendors.

Anyone wishing to be apart of the lakeside market can contact Piggott City Hall at (870) 598-3791.

