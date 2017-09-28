Restaurant discriminated against male bartenders, suit alleges

A Central Arkansas restaurant broke federal law by not hiring a male applicant for a bartender position due to the company wanting to hire female bartenders, a suit filed Thursday by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged.

According to a press release from the agency, R Wings R Wild, LLC, which does business as Buffalo Wild Wings in Little Rock, violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The EEOC alleges in the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, that a male applicant applied for the bartender position at the Little Rock restaurant and that the man was told that the restaurant was looking to hire a woman.

The EEOC also alleges that the company did not hire other male applicants for bartender jobs at other restaurants in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

"Federal law protects both male and female applicants in their quest for employment," Katherine W. Kores, district director for the EEOC office in Memphis, said. "It is just as illegal to deny a male employment because of his sex as it is a female. Employers must realize that no person, male or female, can be denied employment based on sex, except in the rare instances when gender is a bona fide occupational qualification."

The man, whose name was not released, is seeking monetary damages including back pay, compensatory and punitive damages, compensation for lost benefits and an injunction against future discrimination.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android