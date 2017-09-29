ON GMR8: Crews working truck fire on interstate - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ON GMR8: Crews working truck fire on interstate

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Crews are Crittenden County are at the scene of a truck fire on Interstate 55 near the Interstate 40 junction.

Right now ARDOT says that portion of I-55 is shut down.

We will have updates as they become available on GMR8.

