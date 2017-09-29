Titans' Delanie Walker: family has received death threats

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker says he and his family have received death threats since he told fans not to come to games if they felt disrespected by NFL players' protests.

Walker shared the threats Thursday night in a social media post.

The Pro Bowl tight end, who toured the Middle East this year on the NFL's USO Tour, called the threats "heartbreaking." He says the racist and violent words both he and his son have heard are a reminder of how the country is divided and "full of hateful rhetoric."

Walker says the words will only drive him as he works to reach out to community groups, listen to opposing opinions and honor members of the military who risk their lives so Americans can talk issues out safely.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.