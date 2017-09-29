Depot Days celebration takes place in Newport

The 20th annual Depot Days music festival takes place in Newport this Friday and Saturday.

It's all happening on historic Front Street in downtown Newport.

The festival is a showcase of local, regional, and national talent paying tribute to the early history of rock n' roll.

Highway 67, which runs through the heart of Newport, was home for dozens of roadhouses and nightclubs that hosted early shows by rock pioneers.

Music legends like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, and Sonny Burgess all frequented venues along the Rock N' Roll Highway.

A blues show hits the stage at 6 p.m. Friday night.

Admission is free.

Vendors will be on hand and there will be plenty of activities for the kids too.

