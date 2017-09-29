Meteorologists: Arkansas faces potential of flash drought - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Meteorologists: Arkansas faces potential of flash drought

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Meteorologists say Arkansas faces the potential of a flash drought.
    
A flash drought is when warm and dry conditions and evaporating soil moisture happen quickly.
    
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Tuesday, shows 60 percent of the state as abnormally dry, up from 47 percent a week earlier and from 5 percent the week before that. The western two-thirds of the state is in the abnormally dry are.
    
U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist Brad Rippey told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that drought conditions are developing quickly
    
The National Weather Service says dry conditions are forecast through early next week, when a slight chance of rain is forecast starting Tuesday.

