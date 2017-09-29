JPD officer, school employee involved in minor crash

A police officer and a school employee were involved in a crash Friday.

According to Jonesboro police, Corporal Gary Jackson's unit collided with a vehicle belonging to a Jonesboro Public School assistant superintendent.

The crash happened at Church St. and Nettleton Ave.

No one was severely injured in the crash.

JPD tells Region 8 News they plan to review dash cam video from the crash.

