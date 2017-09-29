Woman cited for leaving dog in hot car

Jonesboro police cited a woman for leaving her dog in a hot car Thursday.

According to the incident report, an officer was called to the Walmart on Highland around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a dog being left in a car.

When the officer arrived, the officer saw a white pitbull inside the car, with the temperature reading 103 degrees.

The owner of the car approached the officer and said she was only in the store for about 15 minutes.

The report shows a witness also came up and told the officer that the dog was in the car when he arrived at 11:25 a.m. and he told someone at the store about the dog.

The officer cited the woman for animal cruelty and no state rabies.

