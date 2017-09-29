Alum returns to elementary school to give free dental check-ups

A Region 8 dentist returned to his roots to give back to the school that helped him learn.

Creighton Powell returned to Weiner Elementary Friday to give free dental check-ups to students.

Powell graduated from Weiner High School in 2009 and is a dentist at Arkansas Dental Clinic in Trumann.

He spoke to students about proper brushing techniques and answered many questions.

While focusing on the students’ dental health, Powell also wanted to make sure students understood how special their school is.

“It was really important for me to come back and kind of give my take on what Weiner gave me and what it did for me,” Powell said. “Like kind of inspire the kids that they could do anything they wanted and aren't limited by their circumstances in such a small town.”

Each child was given a goody bag with dental supplies to take home and learned how to properly brush their teeth.

“We’ll send notes home to the parents if they have anything that needs to be addressed as far as, you know, their dental concerns,” Powell said.

Powell also wanted the students to see that the dentist office isn’t scary.

“Hopefully that will put them on the right road to brushing right and taking care of their oral health,” Powell said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android