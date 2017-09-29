Arkansas State Police reviews northwest troop

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police says it will be conducting an administrative review of the police troop that patrols the northwest part of the state.



Agency spokesman Bill Sadler tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the review follows several incidents from Troop L in Springdale, including a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a trooper striking a lieutenant with his vehicle.



Sadler says commanders from administrative headquarters and Office of Professional Standards staff will meet with the troop's supervisors and troopers to review "routine practices and procedures."



The review began earlier this year. Saddler says the review was requested by Capt. Lance King and other police officials.



The troop patrols Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties.



Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com

