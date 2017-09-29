TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle crash with injuries reported - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle crash with injuries reported

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch reports a three-vehicle crash at Red Wolf Blvd. and Stallings Ln.

Injuries have been reported.

Expect major delays.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Sheriff: beware of shopping report scam

    Sheriff: beware of shopping report scam

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:05:04 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:48:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A local sheriff says if you receive a check with instructions from a couple of big box stores, it's probably a scam.

    A local sheriff says if you receive a check with instructions from a couple of big box stores, it's probably a scam.

  • Officers arrest man after finding meth in box of frozen chicken

    Officers arrest man after finding meth in box of frozen chicken

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:34:24 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:47:50 GMT
    Darin Lamar Blankenship (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Darin Lamar Blankenship (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man faces eight felony charges after police said they found various drugs hidden in his home, including meth inside a box of frozen chicken.

    A Jonesboro man faces eight felony charges after police said they found various drugs hidden in his home, including meth inside a box of frozen chicken.

  • Level 4 sex offender held on $100,000 bond for failing to register

    Level 4 sex offender held on $100,000 bond for failing to register

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:02:26 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:06:43 GMT
    Zachary Clinton Long (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Zachary Clinton Long (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    If a Level 4 sex offender wants out of jail, he’ll need to post a $100,000 bond.

    If a Level 4 sex offender wants out of jail, he’ll need to post a $100,000 bond.

    •   
Powered by Frankly