A Family For Me: James and Dillon

If you have siblings of your own, you know that many times, they can be much different from each other.

The same goes for James and Dillon.

Dillon likes basketball and video games. James like football and video games, but both play different types of video games.

Dillon is more inclined to play Minecraft, while James is more inclined to play Call of Duty.

One is more outgoing, and one is a little more reserved.

Both, are looking for a forever family

In addition to liking football and games, James likes art.

"I’m a big artist. I like to draw a lot," James said. "When I was little my dad, well my stepdad as I say, had tattoos. And I was always interested in them. And I got into the fact that I could draw his tattoos by just looking at them. And he would ask me to go out and pick any art or anything to draw, and I would draw it."

The goal is to keep these boys together and to keep them in the community.

"They have a very strong bond," Jennifer Simpson, adoption specialist, said. "And they look out for each other, and they’re placed together right now. I could not imagine them being separated".

At age 14 and 15, they have some big years ahead.

They are needing a family to give them patience, love, and discipline to become great adults.

If you are interested in foster care or adoption, click here.

