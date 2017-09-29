Arkansas governor calls for more safeguards at prisons

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' governor is calling for more safeguards at the state's prisons after three guards were assaulted by inmates and hospitalized in separate attacks at two facilities.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said he's asked the state Correction Department director to come up with an action plan with options to address safety following a string of violent disturbances at state prisons. Most recently, two guards were assaulted by several inmates Thursday at the Varner Unit, hours after a guard was assaulted by a prisoner in another incident at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker.

Hutchinson said Thursday's attacks caused him great concern. Other recent disturbances have included several inmates holding three guards hostage in August at the Maximum Security Unit.

