Level 4 sex offender held on $100,000 bond for failing to register

If a Level 4 sex offender wants out of jail, he’ll need to post a $100,000 bond.

Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge Zachary Clinton Long, 24, of Bono with failing to register.

According to court documents, Craighead County sheriff’s deputies learned that Long had moved from his registered address on County Road 191 to a residence on Highway 63B.

Long told deputies he had been living there at least two weeks.

Investigators confirmed that all of his belongings were at the home, the affidavit stated.

Upon reviewing the affidavit, Fowler set Long's bond at $100,000 and told him to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

Failing to comply with registration requirements is a Class C felony in Arkansas. If convicted, Long could be sentenced 3-10 years in prison and fined up to $10,000.

In July, Long pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault of a younger relative. A judge sentenced him to six years supervised probation and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

