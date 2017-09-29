Sheriff: beware of shopping report scam - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff: beware of shopping report scam

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A local sheriff says if you receive a check with instructions from a couple of big box stores, it's probably a scam.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder stated on his office's Facebook page about an incident Friday.

A victim of the scam contacted the sheriff's office when a "USbank Cashiers Check" was sent to them in the amount of $2,850.95. Also, instructions were sent to participate in a Customer Service Shop and Report at Walmart and possibly Target stores.

Molder stated this is a scam and is no way affiliated with the stores or any other legitimate company.

The sheriff added that if you receive such a check with such instructions to contact the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office immediately.

