Officers arrest man after finding meth in box of frozen chicken

A Jonesboro man faces eight felony charges after police said they found various drugs hidden in his home, including meth inside a box of frozen chicken.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested 34-year-old Darin Lamar following a search Thursday of his home on Edgefield Drive.

During the search, officers found 31 grams of crack cocaine, 76 ecstasy tablets, 35 xanax bars, and 303 grams of marijuana, the affidavit stated.

They also reported finding 70.5 grams of methamphetamine, including two large baggies stuffed inside a frozen chicken box in the freezer.

Along with the various drugs, court documents revealed officers found a Smith & Wesson SD 9mm handgun, with one round in the chamber, in a laundry basket. On a nightstand, officers said they also found a pink Charter Arms .38 special revolver that had been reported stolen.

On Friday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Blankenship with the following felonies:

Possession of meth or cocain with the purpose to deliver, greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams

Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver

Possession of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance with the purpose to deliver

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Possession of a firearm by certain persons

Theft by receiving

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Fowler set Blankenship’s bond at $250,000 and told him to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

