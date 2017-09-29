Officers arrest man after finding meth in box of frozen chicken - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Officers arrest man after finding meth in box of frozen chicken

Darin Lamar Blankenship (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Darin Lamar Blankenship (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro man faces eight felony charges after police said they found various drugs hidden in his home, including meth inside a box of frozen chicken.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit arrested 34-year-old Darin Lamar following a search Thursday of his home on Edgefield Drive.

During the search, officers found 31 grams of crack cocaine, 76 ecstasy tablets, 35 xanax bars, and 303 grams of marijuana, the affidavit stated.

They also reported finding 70.5 grams of methamphetamine, including two large baggies stuffed inside a frozen chicken box in the freezer.

Along with the various drugs, court documents revealed officers found a Smith & Wesson SD 9mm handgun, with one round in the chamber, in a laundry basket. On a nightstand, officers said they also found a pink Charter Arms .38 special revolver that had been reported stolen.

On Friday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Blankenship with the following felonies:

  • Possession of meth or cocain with the purpose to deliver, greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams
  • Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver
  • Possession of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance with the purpose to deliver
  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver
  • Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
  • Possession of a firearm by certain persons
  • Theft by receiving
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Fowler set Blankenship’s bond at $250,000 and told him to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Sheriff: beware of shopping report scam

    Sheriff: beware of shopping report scam

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:05:04 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:48:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A local sheriff says if you receive a check with instructions from a couple of big box stores, it's probably a scam.

    A local sheriff says if you receive a check with instructions from a couple of big box stores, it's probably a scam.

  • Officers arrest man after finding meth in box of frozen chicken

    Officers arrest man after finding meth in box of frozen chicken

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:34:24 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:47:50 GMT
    Darin Lamar Blankenship (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Darin Lamar Blankenship (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man faces eight felony charges after police said they found various drugs hidden in his home, including meth inside a box of frozen chicken.

    A Jonesboro man faces eight felony charges after police said they found various drugs hidden in his home, including meth inside a box of frozen chicken.

  • Level 4 sex offender held on $100,000 bond for failing to register

    Level 4 sex offender held on $100,000 bond for failing to register

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:02:26 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:06:43 GMT
    Zachary Clinton Long (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Zachary Clinton Long (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    If a Level 4 sex offender wants out of jail, he’ll need to post a $100,000 bond.

    If a Level 4 sex offender wants out of jail, he’ll need to post a $100,000 bond.

    •   
Powered by Frankly