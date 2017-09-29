Black business leaders emphasize diversity at expo

“Diversity Works” is the theme of the 2017 Black Business Expo happening on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Jonesboro.

“When money circulates within the entire community, everyone benefits,” said Dr. C.W. Campbell, organizer of the event.

The expo will bring together black business owners to showcase their businesses and participate in networking activities.

“We are having a medical careers forum where we want youth to be exposed to people who are within the medical profession,” Dr. Campbell said. “It’s so they can see people who look like them.”

Bernard Cobbs operates Kool Kutts on Franklin Avenue. He pointed out that aspiring business owners want to start something small, but need to know about laws that govern even the smallest operations.

“There’s still laws and rules that you have to go by,” Cobbs said. “I would like to teach them to govern themselves, according to these bylaws that they have to go by.”

The expo offers two class sessions. The first is called, “Financial Management,” to be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The session costs $25.

The second, “Things You Should Know Before Starting a Business,” will be held from 11 a.m. to noon by Laura Miller. Miller is the director of the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center. The session costs $15.

“For every hundred people who are in business, there are 1,000 people--black, white, Hispanic--who want to go into business,” Dr. Campbell said.“The expo is sponsored by the Black Business Consortium. So we cover the entire state. We are open to anyone and everyone who would like to participate.”

Doors to the expo open for business-to-business networking at 9 a.m. Doors to the general public open at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Dr. C.W. Campbell at cw.campbell@yahoo.com or by phone: 870-206-5191.

