Black business leaders emphasize diversity at expo

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
The health inspector reported observing an employee wash their hands properly, then dry them on their pants leg.
Arkansas Black Business Consortium hosts Business Expo in Jonesboro
A local sheriff says if you receive a check with instructions from a couple of big box stores, it's probably a scam.
A Jonesboro man faces eight felony charges after police said they found various drugs hidden in his home, including meth inside a box of frozen chicken.
If a Level 4 sex offender wants out of jail, he’ll need to post a $100,000 bond.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Powerful Hurricane Maria hit the islands early in the week on its track toward the west.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
