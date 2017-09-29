Hoxie's history on display at Capitol

The history of the city of Hoxie is being highlighted at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Memorabilia from the town will be on display at the capitol building until November 16.

Four display cases feature artifacts from the Hoxie school integration, the city's railroad, and more.

Ethel Tompkins, one of the members of the Hoxie 21 or Hoxie the First Stand, says they contributed to the cases and had already visited the exhibit.

"Everything that's in there tells the story of Hoxie in brief form," Tompkins said.

Tompkins said the items donated filled all four cases at the capitol.

"It kind of told the story I thought of as much space as was allowed, it told a little bit of the history of Hoxie itself," she said. "A history of the artifacts from the school integration, and some artifacts of later times."

Tompkins said the city is working on plans for a museum to display some of the items permanently.

She said the new museum would allow residents of the town and travelers to learn about Hoxie's past and its contribution to the state.

