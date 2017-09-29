Police look for suspects who tried to run over woman

Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects who allegedly tried to run over a woman and take her backpack.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, an officer responded to the 400-block of North Bridge Street around 1:55 a.m. Friday.

The officer spoke to a woman who said she was walking north on Bridge when a gray Dodge Charger tried to run her over.

She then told police two black men jumped out and tried to take her backpack. The victim said the two tried to wrestle the backpack from her and she fell to the ground on top of it.

That was when the two jumped back into the vehicle and drove off.

The victim refused medical treatment saying her injuries were not that serious.

When she fell to the ground, a tablet inside the backpack, that was provided by the company she works for, was broken.

She told police she did not know the suspects, but the people who know her know that she carries a lot of new phones in the backpack.

