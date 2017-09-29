Arkansas State University releases annual safety report

Arkansas State University released their annual Clery Report for 2016 on Friday.

The report is compiled by the Office of Student Conduct.

The University Police Department gathers crime statistics each year, and there were several increases in certain crimes on campus in 2016.

Forcible sex offenses went up to 7 from just 2 in the previous year, and there was an increase in dating violence.

Associate Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Bill Smith said some of this may be due to the university educating students on sexual offenses.

"We also know that in our encouragement through education, that that may be having victims more willing to step forward and we are ok with that," Smith said. "We want these individuals to feel like they can come forward and say that something happened."

The report also showed a decrease in liquor law violations with more drug-related violations.

The university also saw an increase in weapon possessions.

Additionally, the campus saw an increase in other crimes including larceny and DWI's and DUI's.

