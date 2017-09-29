Piggott City Council meeting held

During a Piggott City Council meeting, the city was recognized as a Military Purple Heart City.

Soon the city will have Purple Heart City signs installed.

Mayor Jim Poole says earlier this week the city was presented with a recognition plaque.

The city also announced plans to purchase a new police unit with grant money.

The city will purchase a new unit using a USDA grant and a Rural Development grant.

Mayor Poole says the new vehicle will be a helpful addition to the Piggott Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android