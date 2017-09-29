Purple Heart signs to be installed in Piggott

Residents in Piggott will soon see new signs installed around their city beginning next week.

Two groups, the American Legion and the VFW will install Purple Hearts around the city.

This comes after a city council meeting was held in Sept. 2017, declaring Piggott a Military Purple Heart City.



During that meeting, the city was presented with a recognition plaque.

The city also announced at that meeting plans to purchase a new police unit with grant money.

The city will purchase a new unit using a USDA grant and a Rural Development grant.

Mayor Poole says the new vehicle will be a helpful addition to the Piggott Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android