At 10: A possibly explosive situation at a Kennett flea market w - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: A possibly explosive situation at a Kennett flea market when a man unknowingly bought a bomb.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: One man's dangerous flea market discovery.

And it's week 5 of Football Friday Night! Jason has the latest from the high school gridiron.

Plus, its starting to feel like fall in Region 8. Rachel has your weekend forecast. 

Powered by Frankly