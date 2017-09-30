Silver Alert inactivated for Marked Tree man

A Silver Alert has been inactivated regarding a missing Marked Tree man.

Earlier Saturday morning, Marked Tree police initially requested the activation of a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Roberto A. Jaramillo.

Jaramillo had last been seen at the Three Rivers Nursing Center off old Highway 63 near Marked Tree.

Jaramillo was listed as a 5'4 male, weighing around 135 pounds, with brown eyes and "short salt and pepper" hair and was last seen wearing a button-up pink shirt and blue jeans.

