Silver Alert inactivated for Marked Tree man - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Silver Alert inactivated for Marked Tree man

Roberto A. Jaramillo (Source: Arkansas State Police) Roberto A. Jaramillo (Source: Arkansas State Police)
MARKED TREE (KAIT) -

A Silver Alert has been inactivated regarding a missing Marked Tree man.

Earlier Saturday morning, Marked Tree police initially requested the activation of a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Roberto A. Jaramillo.

Jaramillo had last been seen at the Three Rivers Nursing Center off old Highway 63 near Marked Tree.

Jaramillo was listed as a 5'4 male, weighing around 135 pounds, with brown eyes and "short salt and pepper" hair and was last seen wearing a button-up pink shirt and blue jeans.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Hoxie's history on display at Capitol

    Hoxie's history on display at Capitol

    Friday, September 29 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-09-29 23:04:55 GMT
    Saturday, September 30 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-09-30 13:13:25 GMT
    (Source: Ethel Tompkins)(Source: Ethel Tompkins)

    The history of the City of Hoxie is being highlighted at the State Capitol.

    The history of the City of Hoxie is being highlighted at the State Capitol.

  • BBQ fest brings competition, economic boom

    BBQ fest brings competition, economic boom

    Friday, September 29 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-09-30 00:51:11 GMT
    Saturday, September 30 2017 9:12 AM EDT2017-09-30 13:12:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Downtown Jonesboro Barbeque and Music Festival are taking place Friday and Saturday with free, live music and BBQ cook-off competition.

    The Downtown Jonesboro Barbeque and Music Festival are taking place Friday and Saturday with free, live music and BBQ cook-off competition.

  • Police look for suspects who tried to run over woman

    Police look for suspects who tried to run over woman

    Friday, September 29 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-09-29 23:05:18 GMT
    Friday, September 29 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-09-30 02:07:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects who allegedly tried to run over a woman and take her backpack.

    Jonesboro police are looking for two suspects who allegedly tried to run over a woman and take her backpack.

    •   
Powered by Frankly