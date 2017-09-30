ShareHope Walk of Remembrance honors families

The ShareHope Walk of Remembrance was held on the NEA Baptist Medical campus on Saturday.

The ninth annual event is held for families who had babies that passed away during pregnancy, childbirth, or shortly after birth.

Those who organized the event say it is important to provide a community of support for families who suffer infant loss.

Over the years families who attend the event have found support systems with others dealing with similar loss.

"That's the best part about these walks every year because what we hear from these families that their main concern is people forgetting the child," said ShareHope Program Coordinator Jill Cravens. "So, this is a way every year of remembering."

The event includes a memorial service for the children as well as a balloon release.

Each year the program closes with families walking the "Memory Mile" in honor of the babies.

