Warrior 5K held to remember Imboden boy

The second annual Brenten Cox Warrior 5K was held in Imboden on Saturday.

Those who organized the race said it's held in honor of Cox, who died from childhood cancer.

The money raised during the event will go towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation, local community members facing similar health problems, and scholarships in Cox's honor.

Several of Brenten's friends and family members help organize the event each year and say they want to honor his memory through fundraising.

"This was one of his favorite things to do," said Brenten's friend Karson Roark. "He never complained or cried when we knew he was going through difficult stuff and we just want to make him proud."

The group's goal was to raise around $9,000 dollars in Brenten's honor.

"It's really important because I mean he was one of our best friends," said Gage Vanwinkle. "Today's his birthday and we're here to honor him."

