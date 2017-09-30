Black Business Expo inspires hopeful business owners

A-State’s Arkansas Black Business Consortium hosted the Black Business Expo at Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday.

Those who organized the event said the goal was to provide advice on starting a business, working in different jobs, and managing finances.

“Today is about encouraging people to develop themselves, to utilize their own mental capacity,” Dr. C.W. Campbell, the event chairman, said.

The public was invited to attend different training sessions and speak with area businesses during the expo.

People of all ages had something to enjoy at the event, including children in grades 1st through12th.

They had the opportunity to learn more about medical careers at the expo.

The expo theme “Diversity Works” also aimed to ensure guests understood that it does not matter what you look like to participate.

“Economic empowerment is what we're all about,” Dr. Campbell said. “We have Hispanics in the Black Expo, we have whites, we have blacks. The only color that is important is green.”

If you want to know how to get involved with the Black Business Consortium of Arkansas, you can contact Dr. Campbell at 870-206-5191.

