Teams compete for a good cause Saturday

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held a competition Saturday at the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival.

Four teams of 8 participants pulled a 55,000 lbs. fire truck provided by the Jonesboro Fire Department.

The teams competed by pulling the truck 150 feet and St. Bernard’s Health and Wellness won the competition by pulling the truck the quickest.

Jonesboro Fire Department came in second place and 5 Star Nutrition came in third.

The winners walked away with a medal around their necks, while leaving behind funds for a good cause.

The entire proceeds raised from the event go towards Special Olympics Arkansas. The funds will help send athletes around the state to USA games next summer.

Bill Brown, an event organizer, told Region 8 News they hoped to raise approximately $1,500 on Saturday.

