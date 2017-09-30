Teams compete for a good cause Saturday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Teams compete for a good cause Saturday

1st place team (Source: Bill Brown) 1st place team (Source: Bill Brown)
2nd place team (Source: Bill Brown) 2nd place team (Source: Bill Brown)
3rd place team (Source: Bill Brown) 3rd place team (Source: Bill Brown)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held a competition Saturday at the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival.

Four teams of 8 participants pulled a 55,000 lbs. fire truck provided by the Jonesboro Fire Department.

The teams competed by pulling the truck 150 feet and St. Bernard’s Health and Wellness won the competition by pulling the truck the quickest.

Jonesboro Fire Department came in second place and 5 Star Nutrition came in third.

The winners walked away with a medal around their necks, while leaving behind funds for a good cause.

The entire proceeds raised from the event go towards Special Olympics Arkansas. The funds will help send athletes around the state to USA games next summer. 

Bill Brown, an event organizer, told Region 8 News they hoped to raise approximately $1,500 on Saturday. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Teams compete for a good cause Saturday

    Teams compete for a good cause Saturday

    Saturday, September 30 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-10-01 01:45:05 GMT
    Saturday, September 30 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-10-01 02:10:17 GMT
    1st place team (Source: Bill Brown)1st place team (Source: Bill Brown)

    The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held a competition Saturday at the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival.

    The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics held a competition Saturday at the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival.

  • Black Business Expo inspires hopeful business owners

    Black Business Expo inspires hopeful business owners

    Saturday, September 30 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-10-01 01:19:01 GMT
    Saturday, September 30 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-10-01 01:42:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A-State’s Arkansas Black Business Consortium hosted the Black Business Expo at Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday.

    A-State’s Arkansas Black Business Consortium hosted the Black Business Expo at Hilton Garden Inn on Saturday.

  • Warrior 5K held to remember Imboden boy

    Warrior 5K held to remember Imboden boy

    Saturday, September 30 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-10-01 00:09:09 GMT
    Saturday, September 30 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-10-01 00:57:45 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The second annual Brenten Cox Warrior 5K was held in Imboden on Saturday.

    The second annual Brenten Cox Warrior 5K was held in Imboden on Saturday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly