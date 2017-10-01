ASP: One dead, two injured in motorcycle crash

A Texas man was killed Saturday night in a three motorcycle accident on Arkansas 141 near Jonesboro, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

John Ismael of Joshua, Texas was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson, going north on Arkansas 141 around 9:10 p.m. Saturday when the accident happened at Arkansas 141 and Craighead 702. The report noted that a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the group struck an animal.

A 2005 Harley Davidson and the 2013 Harley Davidson then collided with the 2002 Harley Davidson, ASP said. From there, the 2013 Harley Davidson struck a sign and a nearby tree, police said.

The two people injured were taken to hospitals in Memphis and Jonesboro.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android